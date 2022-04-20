New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa is celebrating her 19th birthday today (April 20), and her parents definitely cannot keep calm. On the occasion of his daughter's birthday, doting dad Ajay Devgn has penned a special note for his princess. The Singham star has shared a breathtaking picture of Nysa on Instagram along with a note that will definitely melt your heart.

Taking to Ajay dropped Nysa's picture and wrote, “Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you.”

In the picture, Nysa can be seen gazing straight at the camera. As soon as the picture went online, Ajay's fans and followers also wished the young lady a happy birthday.

Take a look at Ajay's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Ajay often shares pictures with his kids. Recently, during an interview with Film Companion spoke about his daughter.

“I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment, she has shown disinterest. Anything can change at any time with children. She is studying right now," Ajay was quoted as saying by Film Companion.

Back in March, Nysa made a rare public appearance. The star kid was seen walking the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra.

Sharing the picture, Manish Malhotra wrote, "Nysa Devgan, gorgeousssssss. The new-age order joins forces with diffuse tribe".

Take a look at Manish Malhotra's post :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Even Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi also wished Nysa on her birthday. Saba shared a picture on her Instagram Story section and wrote, “Beautiful…is the light that shines from within. Mahsha’Allah…Happy Birthday, Nysa! Lots of love. Always. Happy Birthday!"

Take a look at the post here:

Though Nysa is yet to step into the Bollywood industry, she is always clicked by paps. Recently the star kid was papped stepping out of a restaurant with a mystery boy.

Meanwhile, on Ajay Devgn’s work front, the actor will be next seen in will be seen in Runway 34, Maidaan, Thank God, and Drishyam 2, among others.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen