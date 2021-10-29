New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular British singer Zayn Malik is hitting the headlines after rumours started doing rounds that singer and his partner Gigi Hadid are parting ways after two years of relationship. The couple is parents to a daughter Khai Hadid Malik, who was born in September last year. The rumours started doing rounds after reports emerged that the singer hit Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid.

However, amid the rumours of hitting Yolanda, Zayn has released a statement on his Twitter handle talking about 'privacy'. He wrote, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart."

He continued, "In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been "leaked" to the press."

He concluded, "I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

On the breakup, People magazine quoted multiple sources saying, "They are not together right now. They are both good parents though." Gigi’s representatives further told the publication that the model is solely focused on the best for her daughter Khai and has asked for privacy during this time.

