New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the teaser and posters of Prithviraj came out, the audience was excited to watch this movie. Prithviraj is the story of the fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan as he faces off against Muhammad of Ghori. Now, the trailer of the much-awaited film is finally here.

Sharing a glimpse of the trailer, Akshay wrote, "Shaurya aur veerta ki amar kahani… yeh hai kahani samrat Prithviraj Chauhan ki. To experience the trailer check LINK IN BIO. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Take a look at the trailer here:

The story takes place in the 12th Century CE. The trailer opens with Prithviraj (played by Akshay Kumar) getting crowned as the King of Delhi. Then, we see a glimpse of the love story between Princess Sanyogita (played by Manushi Chillar) and King Prithviraj. The characters of Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are also introduced in the trailer. After that, we see the epic battle between Prithviraj and Mohammad Ghori.

The trailer looks visually stunning and we can get to see some spectacular music and dance videos in the movie. The epic background music in the battlefield scenes makes the trailer better.

Take a sneak peek of the trailer launch event of Prithviraj:

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic in India, Prithviraj was suspended for a while and the release date got postponed. Now, it will release on June 3, 2022. The movie stars Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar is making her Bollywood debut with Prithviraj and will play the role of Princess Sanyogita. Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj will hit the theatres on June 3, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav