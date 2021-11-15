New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The first poster of Yash Raj Films' much awaited project Prithviraj is out and about. Starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhilar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in key roles, the film is a period drama based on the life of historic king Prithviraj Chauhan.

Apart from the film's teaser which unravels with a battlefield scene where Akshay can be seen fighting against Muhammad of Ghor, the poster showcases him and the female lead Manushi Chhillar who is essaying the role of Sanyogita. The actor along with Manushi is seen riding a horse, presumably escaping with him as his to-be bride. The duo look quite intense as Manushi is seen wearing a bridal lehenga while Akshay can be seen having a sword in his hand.

Akshay Kumar took to his official social media handle to share the poster on his Instagram account. He wrote, “A heroic story about pride and valour. Proud to play Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan. Celebrate #Prithviraj with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st January’22.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Meanwhile, watch the teaser of the film Prithviraj here:

For the unversed, the film has been produced under Yash Raj Films banner by Aditya Chopra, meanwhile, it has been helmed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Prithviraj will release worldwide on January 21, 2022.

On the other hand, talking about Akshay Kumar, the actor has quite a lot in his plate apart from Prithviraj. He was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Katrina Kaif which was released in Diwali. Apart from this, the actor will also be featuring in Ram Setu opposite Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal