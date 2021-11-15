New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated movie Prithviraj unveiled the first look of period drama, today. Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana. The teaser showcases the valour of mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

The teaser opens up on a battle scene with a voicer over, singing the praises of Prithviraj, followed by introducing Akshay Kumar in an avatar of a legendary warrior. He is seen all pumped up to slash all his enemies on the battlefield. In the film, he will be fighting against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. In the end, we can hear the powerful voice of Akshay saying, "Dharam kai liye jiya huin, dharam kai liye maruinga." It also gives viewers a glimpse of Manushi, Sanjay and Sonu's characters.

After seeing the teaser one can say that the film is packed with amazing dialogues, actions and songs.

Sharing a still from the film, Akshay Kumar captioned it as, "A heroic story about pride and valour. Proud to play Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan. Celebrate #Prithviraj with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st January’22. LINK IN BIO"

Talking about the teaser, Akshay said, "The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values.”

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Manushi Chillar, Miss World 2017. It will release on January 21, 2022, in theatres.

