Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares A Hearty Laugh With 'Idol' Aamir Khan | See Pic

Prithviraj Sukumaran posted a candid photo of himself and Aamir Khan on Wednesday at a wedding that they both attended. The celebration, which was held in Jaipur, was for K Madhavan's son, the president of The Walt Disney Company India and Star India. The star-studded guest list included Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Mohanlal, and other famous personalities. Both Prithviraj and Aamir were dressed in traditional ethnic outfits for the occasion.

On the photo-sharing app, Prithviraj captioned the image as, "Inspiration, idol. Aamir Khan," along with a red heart emoji. The picture showed the two laughing with Aamir seated on a chair and Prithviraj standing behind him. While Prithviraj donned a grey and gold kurta, Aamir looked sharp in a cream ethnic outfit.

One fan commented on the post, suggesting that Prithviraj is an inspiration to Aamir. He wrote, "Really??? I think you're an inspiration to him... the way you're rooted...," while another told Prithviraj, "You are an inspiration for Bollywood."

During the recent wedding, Aamir paired his kurta with a mundu, which is a traditional garment typically worn around the waist, particularly in southern India. Some of the photographs of the wedding, which were posted on social media, showed Aamir holding a walking stick, which drew attention.

Reacting to his pictures, a person on Reddit wrote, "How did Aamir Khan's leg fare? He uses a walking stick, but why?" Another said, "Aamir Khan is seen at lots of weddings these days. I wonder if these are paid appearances. Maybe he is trying to recover his money from the losses made by Lal Singh Chaddha (2022)."

Previously, Prithviraj and his spouse Supriya had also attended the extravagant marriage ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Jaisalmer, where the actor was captured posing with filmmaker Karan Johar in a picture from the wedding celebrations.

Prithviraj donned a white sherwani, while Supriya was dressed in an orange lehenga for one of the wedding functions organised by Sidharth and Kiara. Meanwhile, Karan was attired in a black and golden ethnic outfit for the festivities.