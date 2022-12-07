Prithviraj Sukumaran Set To Play Antagonist In Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar-Starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to play a baddie in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the producers announced on Wednesday.

This movie, which will mark the begging of an action franchise, is a sequel to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's 1998 smash hit Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which was directed by David Dhawan.

This flick, however, is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, and web-series Tandav.

Zafar while expressing his enthusiasm on collaborating with Sukumaran on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, said, "It would be an amazing experience to have such a powerhouse performer in this action entertainer."

Taking to Twitter Sukumaran expressed how excited he is to board the action film.

"Thrilled to be part of this amazing squad @akshaykumar @iTIGERSHROFF @vashubhagnani @aliabbaszafar @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @iHimanshuMehra @poojafilms @AAZFILMZ #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. Dream combo!!," he said.

The film is being backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar.

Talking about Sukumaran's role of a villain in the film, producer Jackky Bhagnani, said, "It's amazing to have Prithviraj Sukumaran as a cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Having him as an antagonist adds an extra thrill to the film."

Sukumaran also has Gold, Kaapa, Aadujeevitham, Salaar and Vijay's Kiragandur 67th untitled movie in the pipeline.

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Selfiee, which is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam comedy Driving License. It is scheduled to release next year.

He recently made headlines about being cast in Hera Pheri 3. However, at a recent event, he confirmed that he was shown the script for the film, but he chose not to be a part of it.

"The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the script. I have to do what people want to see. That is why, I backed out," he said.

Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, will next be seen in Ganapath: Part One where he will be reuniting with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon.