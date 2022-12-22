Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals THIS To Be His Dream Directorial Film; Deets Inside

The multi-faceted Prithviraj Sukumaran is undoubtedly one of the best talents in the entertainment world, being a frontier face in South Indian cinema, the actor-filmmaker has several promising projects in his kitty.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming projects are both acting and directing ventures, where he will be starting the shooting for his directorial project titled, 'L2: Empuran.' However, during the interview with The Cue, Prithviraj Sukumaran also opened up about his dream directorial venture.

Happen to have a successful share in the segment of period drama films, the actor has a new genre in his mind along with writer Murali Gopy. The actor-filmmaker revealed that his dream venture is to direct a historical drama built and made on a massive scale, where the project can also pitch in the international market, breaking the commercial boundaries of the Malayalam film industry.

Prithiviraj Sukumaran also gave a hint that he is planning to launch the project before the third installment of his 'Lucifer' franchise if things go according to his schedule and plans. Sukumaran has discussed the reigns of the script with writer Murali Gopy, however, both are lip-sealed on disclosing any further details about the project. The report is yet to be confirmed further, however, the zest and zeal of Prithviraj Sukumaran still yearn for it.

Prithvi made his directorial debut with 'Lucifer' starring Mohanlal in the lead in 2019. It was penned by Murali Gopy, and also starred Sai Kumar, Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi, and Tovino Thomas in pivotal roles. Breaking all records of his pre-existing collection, was a massive blockbuster.

Planning to return to filmmaking with the sequel of 'Lucifer' in 2020, but the project was unfortunately delayed due to the pandemic. However, Sukumaran was seen reuniting with Mohanlal in 'Bro Daddy'which was released on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The actor was recently seen in Alphonse Puthren's 'Gold' which was a crime comedy film alongside Nayanthara.

The actor will next be seen in Shaji Kaila's 'Kapa', Blessy's 'Aadujeevitham', and has three more films in series in his kitty titled, 'Khalifa', 'Vilayath Buddha', and Kaaliyan.'