Prithviraj Sukumaran On 'Pathaan' Controversy: 'It's Sad That An Art Form...'

PRITHVIRAJ Sukumaran has established himself as one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry and is all set to make his Bollywood debut in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyaan'. Recently, the actor expressed his disappointment about the Pathaan controversy and appreciated Shah Rukh Khan as well.

While promoting his upcoming film 'Kaapa' at the press conference, Prithviraj said, "It’s sad that an art form has to be put through such observations and points of views as an artiste."

For the unversed, Pathaan has been surrounded by controversy ever since its first song 'Besharam Rang' came out. The song features Deepika Padukone in several sizzling outfits but her 'saffron-coloured bikini' sparked a major controversy. Some leaders objected to the use of saffron colour for Deepika Padukone's outfit in the song and called it a 'disrespect to Hindutava'.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Film Companion, the actor said that Bollywood's box office failures are just a phase.

“There have been times not too long ago when we’ve set down the table & thought, ‘How are they (Bollywood) doing it? How is Hindi cinema cracking this? How are they able to open up such huge overseas markets?’ And that was not too long ago. I am not talking about the medieval ages. So, this I truly believe is a phase. There will be one big hit, maybe it’s Pathaan… It could just be one big film followed by another big film and the whole narrative will change,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj will star as an antagonist in Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. He will star in Salaar as well along with Prabhas and it will be directed by Prashanth Neel.

Talking about Pathaan, the movie also stars John Abraham in the lead role. It will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.