Prithviraj Sukumaran And Wife Supriya Pose With Karan Johar At Sidharth-Kiara Wedding | See Pic

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding is the talk of the town these days and their wedding pictures have taken the internet by storm. It was attended by several film stars and seems like South cinema superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya were there as well. A picture of Prithviraj and his wife posing with Karan Johar has surfaced on social media.

Prithviraj looks dapper in a beige sherwani with the coat. Meanwhile, his wife Supriya looks beautiful in an orange lehenga.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara shared their wedding pictures on Tuesday night. In the caption, the couple wrote the dialogue of their movie Shershaah. "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," the caption reads.

The couple had a private wedding with only close friends and family present and the wedding reportedly had about 100 guests. From the film industry, Karan Johar, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor attended the wedding.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj recently talked about the Boycott Bollywood trend and expressed his disappointment about the Pathaan controversy. For the unversed, Pathaan got into a controversy after its first song 'Besharam Rang' came out. The song features Deepika Padukone in several sizzling outfits but her 'saffron-coloured bikini' sparked a major controversy.

Expressing his disappointment in the controversy, Prithviraj said, "It’s sad that an art form has to be put through such observations and points of views as an artist."

In an interview with Film Companion, he also said that Bollywood's box office failures are just a phase.

“There have been times not too long ago when we’ve set down the table & thought, ‘How are they (Bollywood) doing it? How is Hindi cinema cracking this? How are they able to open up such huge overseas markets?’ And that was not too long ago. I am not talking about the medieval ages. So, this I truly believe is a phase. There will be one big hit, maybe it’s Pathaan… It could just be one big film followed by another big film and the whole narrative will change,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj will star as an antagonist in Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. He will star in Salaar as well along with Prabhas and it will be directed by Prashanth Neel.