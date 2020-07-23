A Lady Shri Ram College of Commerce-alumni, Sanghi is the latest product of Delhi’s formidable theatre culture.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lead debut will be marked in late Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’, directed by which is scheduled to release on 24th July on Disney-Hotstar. However, the 23-year-old actress had managed to knock a slight knack in the entertainment world almost a decade earlier when she was barely 14-year-old.

‘She was involved in academics’, says batchmate

Shaina Ahluwalia, who was Sanjana's classmate at LSR told Jagran English about the academic excellence Sanjana displayed in college. “A Journalism topper for DU, she was really involved in academics,” she says, while adding that Sanjana displays that “one can be academically inclined and follow their passion in creative arts too.”

Played Nargis Fakhri’s young sister in Rockstar

At 14, Sanghi was spotted by famed casting director Mukesh Chhabra in a school stage play, and was immediately casted in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Rockstar’ (2011), in which she played Nargis Fakhri’s younger sibling, Mandy. Sanjana was told to audition ‘then and there’ following which she bagged the role. Legend in Modern School’s corridors has it, that Mukesh Chhabra then decided that whenever he debuts as a director, Sanjana will play the female lead in his film.

Played younger Meeta in Irrfan Khan-starrer ‘Hindi Medium’

Sanjana got the chance to be in the opening scenes of late-actor Irrfan Khan’s blockbuster film ‘Hindi Medium’(2017), where she played the character of younger love interest of Raj Batra played by Irrfan Khan.

Short stints in ‘Fukrey Returns’, brand advertisements

Sanjana appeared in a small role in Fukrey Returns, as Katty. Afterwards, she appeared in brand advertisements for Close-Up, Tanishq, and Samsung among others

Sanjana’s full fledged film debut will be marked on 24th July in ‘Dil Bechara’, the adaptation of John Green’s ‘The Fault in Our Stars’.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta