Prior to ‘Dil Bechara’, an academically sound Sanjana Sanghi was spotted in ‘Rockstar’, ‘Hindi Medium’
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lead debut will be marked in late Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’, directed by which is scheduled to release on 24th July on Disney-Hotstar. However, the 23-year-old actress had managed to knock a slight knack in the entertainment world almost a decade earlier when she was barely 14-year-old.
A Lady Shri Ram College of Commerce-alumni, Sanghi is the latest product of Delhi’s formidable theatre culture.
‘She was involved in academics’, says batchmate
Shaina Ahluwalia, who was Sanjana's classmate at LSR told Jagran English about the academic excellence Sanjana displayed in college. “A Journalism topper for DU, she was really involved in academics,” she says, while adding that Sanjana displays that “one can be academically inclined and follow their passion in creative arts too.”
Played Nargis Fakhri’s young sister in Rockstar
At 14, Sanghi was spotted by famed casting director Mukesh Chhabra in a school stage play, and was immediately casted in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Rockstar’ (2011), in which she played Nargis Fakhri’s younger sibling, Mandy. Sanjana was told to audition ‘then and there’ following which she bagged the role. Legend in Modern School’s corridors has it, that Mukesh Chhabra then decided that whenever he debuts as a director, Sanjana will play the female lead in his film.
Played younger Meeta in Irrfan Khan-starrer ‘Hindi Medium’
Sanjana got the chance to be in the opening scenes of late-actor Irrfan Khan’s blockbuster film ‘Hindi Medium’(2017), where she played the character of younger love interest of Raj Batra played by Irrfan Khan.
Short stints in ‘Fukrey Returns’, brand advertisements
Sanjana appeared in a small role in Fukrey Returns, as Katty. Afterwards, she appeared in brand advertisements for Close-Up, Tanishq, and Samsung among others
•May 19, 2017• That’s a clipping from the theatres of the first day first show of Hindi Medium, on May 19th, 3 years ago. I could never have imagined that 3 years later - May 19th 2020 would be a day we’d be in a world without Irrfan Sir, and with theatres shut globally. The oddity of our current times, sometimes really does frighten me. Regardless! Here’s celebrating 3 years of this beautiful film. 🧡 Forever grateful for being such a small part of such a beautiful story. I was a 3rd year student in Delhi University when I shot for Hindi Medium, and the thought of just expanding my horizons as a performer by being around such inspirational artists meant the world to me, teaching me that no part as an actor is too big or small. I’m glad I made time away from the academic pressure of writing my thesis in the final year of college, and went ahead and did this. Saved myself from a huge regret I’d have carried with myself forever. Films go on to become journeys so special, that they simply can’t be beaten down by trying to quantify each artist’s, technician’s, and contributor’s part to play in creating it. In loving memory. #WeMissYouIrrfan #3YearsOfHindiMedium
Sanjana’s full fledged film debut will be marked on 24th July in ‘Dil Bechara’, the adaptation of John Green’s ‘The Fault in Our Stars’.
