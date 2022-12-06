Prior To BTS' Jin's Army Recruitment, BigHit Music Releases Statement; 'No Official Event, Don't Over-crowd'

BTS' Jin will be joining the South Korean military on December 13, this year. Days ahead of this, BigHit Music released an official statement on Weverse and announced that it will not be holding any official event on the day of the singer's recruitment.

According to HT, the agency's statement read, "We want to thank you for your continued support of BTS and would like to update you on Jin’s upcoming enlistment into the military. Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army."

"Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment," the statement further read. The agency also urged Jin's fans to avoid over-crowding on the day of his recruitment. It wrote, "The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts."

BigHit Music also asked fans to not fall into any scam by purchasing merchandise and tours. "We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages illegally using artist IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP," the agency continued.

Concluding their statement, BigHit Music asked ARMY to support the K-pop star the whole time. "Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time," it wrote.