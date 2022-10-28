Princess Of My Heart': Aditi Rao Hydari Gets A Special Birthday Wish From Rumored Boyfriend Siddharth

ADITI Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a long time, however, the two never talked about it. Now, Siddharth posted a beautiful picture with Aditi on her birthday, which has added fuel to these rumours. Apart from the lovely picture, Siddharth penned a heartfelt note for Aditi.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari. I pray for all your dreams. The big ones, the small ones And the ones yet unseen Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't!"

On Siddharth's birthday, Aditi too penned a sweet note for him and shared a picture as well. She wrote, "Happy birthday my pixie boy. To always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad and full of laughter. Always be you. Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are Mmmmmmmmmmmwah."

Both Aditi and Siddharth have attended many events together. They were seen together at Ponniyin Selvan-1's premiere. They also attended AR Rahman's daughter's reception.

Siddharth once scolded the paps who were trying to click his pictures with Aditi. He scolded them and said, "mai bahut decently batha raha hu, mereko ye sab jamta nahi". Later, Aditi Rao came out of the salon and posed for the cameras.

The two starred together in Maha Samudram. The movie also stars Sharwanand and Anu Emmanuel and it is directed by Ajay Bhupathi.

On the work front, Aditi was last seen in Hey Sinamika, along with Dulqeer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. She will star in Gandhi Talks. Talking about her OTT release, Aditi will be seen in the web series 'Jubliee', which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. She is reportedly working on Heeramandi, which will release on Netflix.