Princess Diaries 3 In The Works; Twitter Reacts To Meeting The 'Queen Of Genovia' After 18 Years

“A queen is never late. Everyone else is simply early.” The 2001 Disney’s own ‘Princess Diaries’, starring Anne Hathaway is all set to return to the theaters after a wait of 18 years. The Romantic-Comedy also had a sequel released in 2004 titled, ‘Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement’ starring Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine in the lead roles.

As the film gained immense popularity and marked the debut film of Anne Hathaway, her character ‘Amelia Thermopolis’, was widely adored by the young generation and soon gained fame. The adoration of her character is fresh after 18 years as Disney officially announced the ‘Princess Diaries 3’ with its making in the process. However, Disney has not yet announced the cast of the film, but fans are eagerly waiting to see the ‘Kingdom of Genovia’, back in action.

The third installment of the film is to be produced by Debra Martin Chase, whereas the earlier casts starred Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine in lead roles with Julie Andrews, Erik Von Detten, Mandy Moore, and Heather Matarazzo were also part of both the previous parts.

Fans are thrilled to hear about the sudden announcement of their favorite 2000s Rom-Com. Let’s see the reaction of the fans of Princess Diaries on Twitter.

need disney to cut a big check and pay anne hathaway, julie andrews and chris pine whatever they have to in order to make them come back for princess diaries 3 this is not a joke this is my life — j. (@INEJSKNlVES) November 15, 2022

princess diaries 3 announcement, we'll be expecting them pic.twitter.com/uymWQdFsYQ — Sofía (@starkcanarie) November 15, 2022

Okay but if we’re really doing a Princess Diaries 3, we don’t just need Anne. We need Julie and we need Chris and we need Hector and we need Heather and we need to film it ASAP because Julie is literally 87 and it simply can’t exist without her. — Emily Taylor Kelso (@theemilytaylor) November 16, 2022

Princess Diaries 3 officially announce, but Anne Hathaway hasn't signed on to it, yet.



Reminder Princess Diaries is nothing without the queen of Genovia Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis #princessdiaries3 pic.twitter.com/LuMSQj1AK0 — ANNE HATHAWAY Legendary (@AnneHathabae) November 15, 2022

The Princess Diaries 3 movie will heal our broken nation. pic.twitter.com/Gjuy0SVWpb — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) November 16, 2022

The story of Princess Diaries revolves around an American teenager who is secretly a princess of a European kingdom ‘Genovia.’ As she learns that she is the heir to the throne, the film revolves around her fun journey toward her succession to the throne and also portrays the challenges of being a teenager and a princess at the same time.

The film is based on Meg Cabot’s novel, where Princess Diaries earned $165.3 million globally, followed by a sequel in 2004, which earned $134.7 million globally making viral touchstones in the pop-culture generation.