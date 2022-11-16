  • News
Princess Diaries 3 In The Works; Twitter Reacts To Meeting The 'Queen Of Genovia' After 18 Years

Princess Diaries 3 is soon to hit the theaters as Disney confirms the official working of the film

By Piyali Bhadra
Wed, 16 Nov 2022 12:51 PM IST
Image Credits:@xlangfields/Twitter

“A queen is never late. Everyone else is simply early.” The 2001 Disney’s own ‘Princess Diaries’, starring Anne Hathaway is all set to return to the theaters after a wait of 18 years. The Romantic-Comedy also had a sequel released in 2004 titled, ‘Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement’ starring Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine in the lead roles.

As the film gained immense popularity and marked the debut film of Anne Hathaway, her character ‘Amelia Thermopolis’, was widely adored by the young generation and soon gained fame. The adoration of her character is fresh after 18 years as Disney officially announced the ‘Princess Diaries 3’ with its making in the process. However, Disney has not yet announced the cast of the film, but fans are eagerly waiting to see the ‘Kingdom of Genovia’, back in action.

The third installment of the film is to be produced by Debra Martin Chase, whereas the earlier casts starred Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine in lead roles with Julie Andrews, Erik Von Detten, Mandy Moore, and Heather Matarazzo were also part of both the previous parts. 

Fans are thrilled to hear about the sudden announcement of their favorite 2000s Rom-Com. Let’s see the reaction of the fans of Princess Diaries on Twitter.

The story of Princess Diaries revolves around an American teenager who is secretly a princess of a European kingdom ‘Genovia.’ As she learns that she is the heir to the throne, the film revolves around her fun journey toward her succession to the throne and also portrays the challenges of being a teenager and a princess at the same time. 

The film is based on Meg Cabot’s novel, where Princess Diaries earned $165.3 million globally, followed by a sequel in 2004, which earned $134.7 million globally making viral touchstones in the pop-culture generation.

