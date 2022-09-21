Princess Diana To Michael Jackson: AI Portraits Show How Top Celebrities Would Look If They Were Alive Today

With artificial intelligence (AI) generators gaining massive popularity around the world, artists are exploring out of the box ideas to bring life to their portraits. Recently, an Istanbul-based artist, Alper Yesiltas, created a series, ‘As If Nothing Happened’, that generates AI-based portraits of iconic celebs who passed away several years ago, using editing softwares to AI-based photo enhancers.

As part of his project, the artist showcased a series of images of "how would people look if some great events had not happened to them". Some of his finest works include celebrities like the timeless icon, Princess Diana, the legendary Michael Jackson, American singer Amy Winehouse and popular band, The Beatles.

The caption of his posts read, “I would like to share with you the first piece of my AI based project called "As if nothing happened". Behind this project lies the question of "how would people look if some great events had not happened to them". I look forward to your feedback and suggestions.”

The portraits, which are strikingly real, bring to life Hollywood icons that passed away, in a way that appears extremely believable.

His most recent work is a portrait of the former Princess of Wales, Princess Diana, where she is seen flaunting her classic hairstyle and looks strikingly real. In the caption, Alper wrote, “As if nothing happened.. #diana #princessdiana #ai #artificialintelligence #asifnothinghappened.”

In another portrait, he captures the ‘King of Pop’, Michael Jackson. His posts garner thousands of likes and comments.

Reacting to his stunning art, one user wrote, “I love this so much. So surreal. So soft. So alive.” Another wrote, “This one really moves me. Knowing what Michael looked like when he passed, it’s crazy what a story such a simple image can really tell..”

Some of his other works include seemingly real portraits of ‘The Beatles’ fame John Lennon, rapper Tupac, ‘The Dark Knight’ star Heath Ledger and the sensational, Madonna.