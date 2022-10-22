Prince OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan's Romantic-Comedy

SIVAKARTHIKEYAN-starrer 'Prince' has finally hit the theatres and it has opened to mixed to a positive response from the audience. The romantic-comedy film also stars Maria Ryaboshapka in the lead role.

The movie is written and directed by Anudeep KV and produced by Suniel Narang, D. Suresh Babu, and Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Suresh Productions.

Prince OTT Release Date: When and where to watch this Romantic-Comedy

The makers have not officially announced the OTT release date of the film. However, as per the reports, Disney+ Hotstar has acquired the OTT rights of Prince. The movie is expected to stream in Tamil and Telugu and will release after a few weeks of its theatrical release. Meanwhile, Thaman S has composed the music of the film.

Ahead of the film's release, Sivakarthikeyan penned a heartfelt note and wrote, "Prince is all yours now. Director @anudeepfilm’s style of humour will make you happy in this festive season. Enjoy this light-hearted, a simple yet fun film in cinemas with your friends and family."

Prince revolves around Anbarasan (played by Sivakarthikeyan) who falls in love with Jessica, a British girl and secondary school teacher. Talking about Prince's box office collection, the movie collected Rs 6.25 crore approximately on the first day, as per the website Sacnilk.

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in Don and Doctor. His last two films were praised by both the audience and critics and were box-office successes as well. He will be seen in Ayalaan and Maaveeran.

The movie clashed with Karthi's film Sardar. The movie also stars Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan and it is directed by PS Mithran. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Chunky Pandey will also star in the film in a role of a business tycoon. Meanwhile, Karthi was seen in a double role in the film.