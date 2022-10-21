Prince: 5 Reasons Why You Should Watch Sivakarthikeyan's Rom-Com This Weekend

SIVAKARTHIKEYAN is one of the most successful actors in the Tamil film industry and has proved his talent and acting skills many times. The actor is back with a new film 'Prince' and his fans are excited to watch him on the big screen. Especially after the success of his last film 'Don', the audience is curious about Prince and its different concepts.

If you are planning to watch Prince, we are here to tell you 5 reasons to watch the film.

1. Sivakarthikeyan

One of the reasons to watch the movie is Sivakarthikeyan. The actor with many talents is an absolute delight to watch on screen. His last two films were praised by both the audience and critics and were box-office successes as well.

2. Light Hearted Rom-Com

If you are thinking about watching something light-hearted and having a good laugh, then you should go forward with Prince. The movie revolves around Anbarasan (played by Sivakarthikeyan) who falls in love with Jessica, a British girl and secondary school teacher.

3. Unique Storyline

It's not very often we see a love story between people from two different nationalities, especially in Indian cinema.

4. Thaman S' Music

Known for his work in films like Kick, Businessman, Naayak, Krack, etc, Thaman S is the music composer of Prince. His work in the film will be a delight to watch and listen to. For the unversed, Thaman S won National Film Award for Best Music Direction for Ala Vaikuntapuramulo.

5. Available in Tamil and Telugu and Perfect For Diwali

Prince was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu languages and will release in theatres in both languages. Therefore, you watch the film according to your preferred language. Moreover, if you are planning to watch a film with your family during Diwali, then Prince is the perfect film.

Ahead of the film's release, Sivakarthikeyan penned a heartfelt note and wrote, "Prince is all yours now. Director @anudeepfilm’s style of humour will make you happy in this festive season. Enjoy this light-hearted, a simple yet fun film in cinemas with your friends and family."

Prince stars Sivakarthikeyan and Maria Ryaboshapka in the lead role.