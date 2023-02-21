Prey For The Devil OTT Release Date: Know When And Where To Watch This Jacqueline Byers-Starrer

The horror film Prey for the Devil, starring Jacqueline Byers and Christian Navarro, will be released on February 24, exclusively on Lionsgate Play. The performances of the talented cast, which includes Colin Salmon, Lisa Palfrey, Nicholas Ralph, and Ben Cross, along with Byers and Navarro, contribute to the high quality of the storytelling.

Director Daniel Stamm, talking about the upcoming horror movie Prey for the Devil, revealed that the character Ann has an interesting backstory and he aimed to focus the film from her point of view. He described the movie as a non-stop thriller and psychological drama. Stamm added that what drew him to the character was her deep love for her mother.

Watch the trailer here:

He said, "Ann is on a journey that comes with an intriguing backstory. I wanted to really ground the movie in her point of view… It’s a non-stop thriller and psychological drama. What really hooked me about the character was that she loved her mother so much.

"Ann needed her to be possessed and not abusive, she had to put her mom’s disturbing behaviour on demonic possession, which I thought was a beautiful thing for the character. If Ann learns at St. Michael’s that demons don’t exist, that would be even worse for her than having to face one."

Christian Navarro, who has a significant role in the movie, mentioned that he has been fortunate to be involved in several projects that feature strong female leads. In Prey for the Devil, he observed that the genre has been approached in a unique way with a woman as the lead character, playing the role of an exorcist. Navarro found that aspect appealing and was drawn to the film's concept. He also mentioned that he has three younger sisters and is always interested in telling stories that showcase strong female characters.

He said, "I've been lucky enough to be a part of a few projects with strong female leads. Prey for the Devil was the first time I had seen this genre accessed this way, with a woman as the lead, as an exorcist taking the helm of the ship. I was very attracted to that. I have three younger sisters and I am always interested in telling those kinds of stories."