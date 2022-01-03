Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai on Monday, news agency ANI quoted a senior doctor treating the couple as saying.

However, both are likely to be discharged in "a day or two".

"They both (Prem Chopra and his wife) have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Hopefully (he) will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years (he) is responding quite well," Parkar said in a statement.

Prem Chopra, known for playing iconic villain roles in Hindi films like "Bobby", "Do Raaste", and "Kati Patang", is the latest personality from Mumbai's entertainment world to have contracted the virus.

Other actors who tested positive for COVID include John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded a steep rise in the daily coronavirus cases with 8,063 infections, which were 1,763 more than the figure added to the tally on Saturday.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma