New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress and dimple queen Preity Zinta celebrated another year of togetherness with her husband Gene Goodenough. The Koi Mil Gaya actress tied the knot on February 29, 2016. To mark the occasion, Preity shared an adorable picture with her husband and penned down a sweet not for him.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress shared a picture of herself and her husband where the couple can be seen wearing traditions. While Preity is seen wearing a bridal lehenga in red colour, Gene can be seen dressed in a beige colour sherwani. Gene can also be seen holding Preity's dupatta.

Sharing the post, Preity wrote, “Happy Anniversary my Love I love you Thank you so much for loving all of me and for making me laugh all the time. You are my best friend & confidant & I love you more everyday. From Boyfriend - girlfriend to husband-wife and now mom-dad, I’m loving every new phase of my life with you. Here’s to many more anniversaries and celebrations." The actress further added hashtags for Mr & Mrs Goodenough, Happy Anniversary, pati parmeshwar, and leap year anniversary.

Take a look at Preity’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Several of Preity's industry friends and colleagues commented on the post including Preity’s Soldier co-star Bobby Deol. Taking to the comment section, Bobby wrote, “Happy anniversary," he wrote, along with a series of emojis. Sonakshi Sinha also commented on the post, actress wrote, “Happy anniversary you guys." Dia Mirza also dropped heart emojis.

Back in November 2021, Preity shared gave the good news to her fans by announcing that she and her husband Gene have welcomed twins a boy and a girl through surrogacy. The couple named the kids Jia and Jai.

“Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey," she said at the time.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen