New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: New mommy and owner of Punjab Kings Preity Zinta is been embracing her motherhood since the time she announced that she welcomed twins through surrogacy. Keeping up with the same, the Bollywood actress decided to give the IPL auction 2022 a miss and stay with her munchkins at home. Sharing the news, Preity Zinta posted a picture with her baby and said she is all set to watch the IPL Auction from home, and she feels amazing to have her baby in her arms.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actress shared a picture where she can be seen holding her baby in her arms and smiling for the photograph. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle On a serious note my heart is racing, and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best punjabkingsipl Let’s execute our plans and stay focused."

Preity tied the knot with Gene Goodenough in 2016 in an intimate ceremony. The actress later moved to Los Angeles. Preity has been away from the silver screen since the time she got married.

Back in 2021, in the month of November, Preity surprised her fans as she shared the good news with her fans that she and her husband Gene Goodenough are now parents to twin kids.

Sharing the picture of herself and her husband, Preity wrote, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed, and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family.” The couple wrote, adding, “We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai, and Gia.”

While talking about Preity's work front, the actress was last seen in the film Bhaiaji Superhit which was released in 2018.

