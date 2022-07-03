Preity Zinta Shares Picture With Hrithik Roshan And Gang, Fans Say '90s Kids Will Love It'

All the 90's kids went down memory lane when they saw Bollywood actress Preity Zinta's latest social media post. Recently, the actress shared a picture with Hrithik Roshan Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, and Sonali Bendre, and all the fans were sent into a tizzy.

Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a picture where she can be seen in a black dress as her husband Gene Goodenough is standing next to her. On the other hand, Hrithik can be seen wearing a hat as he clicks the picture.

Sharing the picture, Preity Zinta wrote, “A night to remember. #memories #ting."

Take a look at the post here:

As soon as the post went online, fans spammed the comment section with a variety of comments. While one wrote, “90s kids would love it." Another one wrote, “All the beautiful ladies in one frame."

The third one wrote, “It sounds like it was a great evening/night,”

Preity is an active social media user and often shares pictures and videos online. Preity's Instagram feed is filled with her friends and people from the film fraternity.

Back in November last year, the actress welcomed her first child through surrogacy.

Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia."

The actress tied the knot with Geen Goodenough on February 29, 2016, and later moved to Los Angeles. The actress has been away from the silver screen since the time she got married.