New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Preity Zinta took to her social media on Thursday and shared the good news with her fans that she and her husband Gene Goodenough are now parents to twin kids. The couple announced the birth of their twin kids, Jai and Gia via surrogacy.

Posting a picture of herself and her husband, Preity wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia."

The couple's announcement about their twins has left their fans overwhelmed. Preity tied the knot with Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016, and later moved to Los Angeles. The actress has been away from the silver screen since the time she got married. However, she is an active social media user and keeps on treating her fans with gorgeous pictures and stunning videos.

Back in August this year, Preity completed 23 glorious years in the Bollywood industry. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Mani Ratnam's 1998 film Dil Se which emerged as a hit at the box office.

Recalling her journey in the industry so far, Preity wrote, “23 Years of Movies. If you are in the habit of chasing rainbows be ready to get drenched in the rain cuz a life without rain is like the sun without shade. Today I celebrate 23 years in movies & I must confess I’m a bit overwhelmed thinking about all those people that have contributed to my journey.”

“I’m humbled & grateful to all of them for supporting me, challenging me & for pushing me to become a better version of myself. A big & heartfelt thank you to all my colleagues, fans & critics for pulling me up when I was down & pulling me down when my feet left the ground”.

“This video takes me back to the first award I won in the first year of my cinematic journey. I was so shocked I won. It felt like a dream. Here’s to dreaming bigger dreams, making better movies, creating a world of magic & Dil Se entertaining all of you all over again," she added.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen