New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is definitely the queen of millions of hearts. The actress managed to remain in the spotlight despite being away from the silver screen for a long time. The Veer-Zara actress is on a break and is currently a mom of adorable twins. Preity made her Bollywood debut with Mani Ratnam’s 1998 film Dil Se opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala.

Preity Zinta has featured in many movies from Veer Zara, Sangharsh, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi... Mil Gaya and many more. Preity was born on 31st January 1975 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The actress started her career with modeling after completing college.

As the dimpled actress turns a year older tomorrow, we bring you the five best and most iconic characters that will be forever loved by people.

1. Zara -- Veer Zara

One of the best and most iconic movies of Preity Zinta is definitely Veer Zara. The actress essayed the role of the Pakistani woman Zaara Haayat Khan, who falls in love with an Indian Air Force pilot (Shah Rukh Khan) whom she met by chance. The movie revolves around both the characters who sacrificed their lives for each other's love.

2. Madhubala -- Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

In Chori Chori Chupka Chupke, Preity portrayed the role of a prostitute who agrees to become a surrogate mother to Raj and Priya’s child. The actress beautifully essayed the role of a surrogate mother leaving everyone with a teary eye.

3. Priya Bakshi -- Kya Kehna

The actress blew everyone's mind with her amazing performance in Kya Kehna. Preity played the role of Priya Bakshi in the movie, who is a teenage girl and becomes a single mother. The character of Priya Bakshi decides to take a bold step by giving birth despite getting rejected in love.

4. Nisha -- Koi Mil Gaya

Preity plays the role of Nisha in the movie. The actress won millions of hearts with her subtle performance, and the movie is among her career’s biggest commercial hits.

5. Reet Oberoi -- Sangharsh

This is also one of the most memorable characters essayed by the dimpled star. In the movie, Preity plays the role of CBI Officer Reet Oberoi. The movie is about how the CBI officer tries to nab the culprit behind a series of child abduction cases, and then she meets implicated genius by the name of Professor Aman Verma (Akshay Kumar), who helps her to find the culprit.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen