New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant recently won medals at the Danish Open swimming event, and congratulatory messages started pouring in. As the kid bagged a gold medal in the event, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta praised R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje for Vedaant's achievement. Earlier in the week, R Madhavan shared the good news to his friends and fans that his son had won a silver and gold medal at the competition.

Taking to Twitter, Preity retweeted Madhavan’s tweet and wrote, “Wow! This is such great news. Congrats @ActorMadhavan and Sarita. I’m delighted and so happy to see Vedaant shine like this (Indian national flag and red heart emojis). God bless him with more success, happiness, love, and light always. Both of you have done a fantastic job with him. Bravo (clapping hands emojis) #JaiHind #Ting."

Wow ! This is such great news. Congrats @ActorMadhavan & Sarita. I’m delighted & so happy to see Vedaant shine like this 🇮🇳❤️ God bless him with more success, happiness, love & light always. Both of you have done a fantastic job with him. Bravo 👏👏 #JaiHind #Ting https://t.co/OpRheV4dEu — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 22, 2022

Vedaant was representing India at the tournament. Congratulating the kid, several stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Sikandar Kher, and Priya Mani congratulated Madhavan and his son.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Wohooo! Congratulations @VedaantMadhavan! That’s an amazing feat! Keep trailblazing! Congratulations @ActorMadhavan and Sarita." Madhavan replied, “Wow … thank you so so much .. don’t know what to say.. we are so thrilled and excited .gods grace and thank you for your kindness once again @priyankachopra.. you are the very best."

Tamil director Vignesh Shivan also congratulated the kid and tweeted, “What an amazing Proud moment," to which Madhavan reacted, “Thank you soooo much, bro."

This is not the first time when Vedaant has bagged medals. He has won several medals in the past as well. Last year, Vedaant won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open.

Meanwhile, on R Madhavan's work front, the actor is all set to make his debut as a director with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor also announced a new release date of the film – July 1, 2022.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen