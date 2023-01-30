Pregnant Blake Lively Pokes Fun At Hubby Ryan Reynolds As He Cheers On His Football Team

Blake Lively took advantage of Ryan Reynolds' anxiousness while watching his soccer team, Wrexham AFC, compete in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the Racecourse Ground stadium in Wrexham, Wales on Sunday. The game ended in a draw, but that didn't stop the actress from jokingly trolling her husband, who was captured on camera looking concerned.

Blake shared a video of Ryan on ESPN+'s telecast of the match on her Instagram Story, and wrote, "I bought espn+ today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it."

She added, "If you're not watching this insane @wrexham_afc game right now you're missing out on these vibes. They're playing a team 3 leagues higher. And currently winning. Life makes no sense."

Blake and Ryan, who have three kids and are expecting another, often tease each other in jest on the internet.

Earlier, she had posted a picture of herself having a bad hair day and tagged her husband Ryan, brother-in-law Terry Reynolds, and sister Robyn Lively, asking them, "How did not one person find the time to mention to me that this is what my hair looked like today?"

In an advertisement for Mint Mobile, Ryan requested that Blake Lively make an appearance to discuss the family plan. However, a substitute was used instead. In July last year, Lively had jokingly remarked on Instagram, "Darling, if you charged more, you could afford me. Sorry, your real wife." And when Reynolds claimed he was "revolutionizing the category," Lively replied, "@vancityreynolds, my love, feel free to revolutionize the couch when you sleep on it tonight!!"

In October 2021, after Ryan shared on Instagram that he would be taking a break from filmmaking, Blake commented, "Michael Caine did it first," referencing the Dark Knight actor's recent interview in which he hinted that he had finished his last movie. However, Caine later clarified that he has not retired from acting.

In his typical humorous way, Ryan made a joke about his wife on her 34th birthday by overlooking her on Instagram. As opposed to posting a loving post, he playfully praised Mariah Carey and wrote on Instagram Stories, "My favorite thing that's ever happened on August 25."

On the work front, Deadline reported that Lively has been cast alongside Justin Baldoni (of Jane The Virgin fame) in the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, a best-selling book that has been trending on TikTok's #BookTok. The novel follows the story of Lily Bloom, a young woman who moves to Boston and opens a flower shop while trying to adjust to a new romance and the return of an old flame.