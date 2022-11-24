Pregnant Blake Lively Flirts With Hubby Ryan Reynolds After He Shares His Funny Dancing Video

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are currently one of Hollywood's most beloved power couples. While the duo deeply love each other and are expecting their fourth baby in 2023, they also like to troll each other endlessly on social media.

On Wednesday, taking to Instagram, Reynolds posted a video of himself learning a dance routine, as part of his preparation for a role in Spirited, his recent Christmas film with Will Ferrell, which released earlier this month.

He captioned the post as, "Captioning the clip, Reynolds wrote, "You've got to be willing to be bad at something if you want to be… slightly less bad at it? Here's Will and I proving that point! We're so humbled by all the love for #Spirited on @appletvplus."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Interestingly, Lively, 35, after thoroughly enjoying her husband's performance, took to the comment's section and said, "Can you get pregnant while pregnant??"

Clearly this tongue-in-cheek comment hit a receptive audience, as tens of thousands of fans liked her comment within hours!

However, Lively wasn't the only one giving Reynolds positive feedback. Director Ava Duvernay wrote, ""Why'd I smile through that whole clip?" While Journalist Katie Couric, supporting Will said, "Will's got moves," she wrote.

Scandal actress Kerry Washington, meanwhile, wanted the extended cut. "I would watch an entire film of just the dance rehearsals," she quipped.

The adorable couple who met on the sets of the film Green Lantern in 2010, got married in 2012. They have three daughters together James, Inez, and Betty.

In May, the couple sent the internet into meltdown with their Met Gala 2022 appearance. While Blake Lively set the red carpet on fire in an Atelier Versace Gown, Ryan Reynolds reaction to his wife's dress caused netizens to utter a unanimous "Aww".

On the work front, Lively will be will be reuniting with Anna Kendrick for the sequel of A Simple Favor. Reynolds, on the other hand, will next be seen in the action superhero franchise "Deadpool" under Marvel Studios, with Hugh Jackman, attached to reprise his role as Wolverine.