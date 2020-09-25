Poonam Pandey also said that her three-year relationship with Sam was an abusive one.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Poonam Pandey, who filed a complaint against her husband Sam Bombay earlier this week for assaulting, molesting and threatening her, on Friday said that she has decided to end her marriage with him.

The sultry actress, who is known for her bold avatars, tied the knot with Sam Bombay two weeks ago and days after their wedding, she filed a case of assault against him, that landed him in jail. However, a day later, Sam was released from the jail on a bail amount of Rs 20,000.

The Nasha actress has now narrated the entire incident and said that both of them had an argument after which Sam began to hit her. He reportedly also choked her and punched her in the face.

Poonam Pandey also said that he also pulled her hair and banged her head against the corner of the bed. She further said that he also knelt on her body and assaulted her. However, she was able to break free later.

Poonam Pandey also said that her three-year relationship with Sam was an abusive one but she dealt with all of it because she believed they both loved each other and will find peace after marriage.

According to a report by Times Of India, quoting Poonam Pandey, the duo got married hoping things would be better after it. However, the actress has now decided to end her marriage stating that she would prefer to be single rather than be in an abusive relationship.

The actress added that it’s not a good idea to return to a person who has beaten someone up like an animal."

