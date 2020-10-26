30-year-old Preetika Chauhan, an engineering graduate, has worked in 'Saavdhan India' and was also part of the TV show 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev'.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Continuing its crackdown on the alleged drug nexus in the showbiz industry, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a television and film actress while she was buying around 100 grams of cannabis from a drug peddler in Mumbai's Andheri.

30-year-old Preetika Chauhan, an engineering graduate, has worked in 'Saavdhan India' and was also part of the TV show 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev'. She has also worked in 'Maa Vaishnodevi'.

Acting on specific information, a team led by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede laid a trap and caught the actress while she was accepting ganja from Faisal Yasin Shaikh, a 20-year-old street peddler operating in Versova.

Booked under the NDPS Act, the actress and the peddler were produced before a hioliday court while sent them to NCB custody till November 8.

"On the basis of an int input regarding supply of Marijuana in Varsova, yesterday at around 1900 hrs, a team of Mumbai Zonal Unit apprehended two persons at Machhimar, Varsova, and succeeded in affecting a seizure of 99 grams of Ganja from their possession.After due interrogation and recording confessions Faisal (aged 20 yrs) (Supplier) and Preetika Chauhan (aged 30 yrs) receiver were arrested and being produced before the Court," read an official release.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the seized ganja was sourced from one Deepak Rathaur, also a Versova resident. An official said that Rathaur has been arrested earlier too by the Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell for allegedly supplying drugs.

The NCB crackdown is a part of the agency's investigation into the drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The deceased actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime accused in the case, was released earlier in October after remaining in custody for almost a month.

Many Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Sharddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have also been questioned in the case.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta