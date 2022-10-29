'Predicted The Doom Long Ago': Kangana Ranaut On Elon Musk Sacking Twitter Heads After Takeover

SINCE Elon Musk took over the reins of Twitter, reactions from some of the blocked celebrities have started to pour in. After former US President Donald Trump's reaction, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has also reacted to the latest development. Both Trump and Kangana are blocked by Twitter last year for violating its policies.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana claimed that she had predicted the fall of Twitter bosses, sacked by Musk yesterday, long ago which came true. The 'Dhaakad' actor shared a post on her stories in which she captioned, "Trending since morning I had predicted the doom of ex-Twitter heads long ago...another prediction came true".

Further, the Queen actress also shared a long note and claimed that she has the power to predict things that will happen in the distant future. "I always predict things that are yet to happen in distant future...some call my foresight X rays, some call them my curses and some call them witchcraft," she wrote.

"For how long are we going to dismiss a woman's genius like this..it's not easy to predict future it takes remarkable recognition and interpretation of human instincts also great observational skills...above all it takes dissolution of one's own likes and dislikes for crystal clear objectivity to study the subject one wants to predict about," Kangana further wrote.

Ever since Elon Musk's controversial takeover of Twitter, Kangana has been hoping that she will soon regain her suspended Twitter account. In May 2021, Kangana's Twitter account was 'permanently suspended for repeated violation of Twitter rules. The suspension came after the actress had made an incendiary post, claiming that the victory of the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress in the Assembly election of West Bengal had led to violence.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Tejas' and in the period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film. On Thursday, Musk became Twitter Inc's new owner and reportedly fired top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.