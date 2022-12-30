‘Praying’: Urvashi Rautela Drops Picture Soon After Cricketer Rishabh Pant’s Accident News Broke Out | See Pic

Rishabh Pant's car accident has left the whole nation in utter shock as the 25 years old is now in the hospital and is undergoing treatment. In the wee hours of Friday morning, Rishabh Pant's car met with a brutal accident where the vehicle collided with a divider, as the cricketer was returning to New Delhi.

Rishabh Pant's accident took place near Roorkee, at a place named Mohammedpur Jat, where the cricketer dozed off while driving resulting in the collision, where ultimately his car caught severe fire and Rishabh Pant made a close exit.

Soon after the accident's news went viral, actress Urvashi Rautela broke her silence and shared a photo of herself with a one-word caption. Netizens are rounding her Instagram update hinting at Rishabh Pant's accident where Urvashi Rautela captioned the post and wrote, "Praying."

Taking over Urvashi Rautela's comment section, fans have understood her indication and have started a backlash rioting terming her to be insensitive. One social media user wrote, "Pant was injured but why do you share this type of pic," while another wrote, "RP Ka accident ho gya and isko Instagram ki padhi hai."

In the shared post, Urvashi Rautela can be seen donned in a white avatar with heavy diamond jewelry on the go. She can be seen wearing heavy makeup with headgear. The picture looks from one of her shoots, however, Urvashi did not tag any band or artist on the post.

Talking about Rishabh Pant's health update, the Delhi capital skipper has sustained two deep wounds on his forehead and a ligament tear in the knee with abrasions on his back.

He has been admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun, where further scans including an MRI will further determine the extent of the injuries and the course of treatment required. Rishabh Pant was admitted to the hospital around 6:00 in the morning on Friday.