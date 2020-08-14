Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister has urged fans and well-wishers of the late actor to observe one minute of silence tomorrow, ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande extended support.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has urged fans and well-wishers of the late actor to observe one minute of silence on August 15. The family has organised a global 24-hour prayer observation event in the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has also extended her support to the family and shared the detailed poster about the prayer on her social media.

The poster reads a quote from Bhagvat Geeta, “These bodies are perishable but the dwellers in these bodies are eternal, indestructible and impenetrable”. Please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput it further read.

Shweta Singh Kirti shared the poster exactly after 2 months of late actor’s tragic demise, she wrote, “It has been 2 months you left us Bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #godiswithus”.

Ankita Lokhande also prayed for Sushant after two months of his alleged suicide, she wrote, “It’s already 2months Sushant and I know u are happy wherever you are. Everyone pls join tomorrow (15th aug) at 10am and pray for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #cbiforsushant #Justiceforsushantsinghrajput #harharmahadev”.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, after a one-and-a-half month of his tragic demise, Sushant’s father lodged an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty and five others in Patna Police station.

