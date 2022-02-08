New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti who was famous for his stint as Bheema in B.R Chopra's mythological television show Mahabharata passed away on Monday evening after suffering from a cardiac arrest at age of 74. Praveen Kumar Sobti breathed his last at his Ashok Vihar residence in Delhi.

The late actor is survived by his wife, daughter, two younger brothers, and a sister. "He had a chronic chest infection problem. At night, when he started feeling uneasy, we called the doctor at home. He passed away between 10-10.30 PM following a cardiac arrest," PTI reported

The actor was born on 6 December 1947 and made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film Raksha, a James Bond-style Indian movie, starring Jeetendra Kapoor. He also worked in several other Hindi films and got fame for his stint in Chacha Chaudhary as 'Saboo'.

But did you know? The 6-foot tall actor was a star in the Asian Games and Commonwealth game of his time. The actor not only acted but he played sport and won many medals for India.

Praveen Sobti was a hammer and discuss throw athlete and was also a four-time medal winner of India in the Asian Games. In the Asian Games from 1966 to 1970 he won two Golds in the discus throw while in In the 1966 games, he also won the Bronze medal in the hammer throw event before finishing his medal count with a Silver medal in the discus throw event in the 1974 Asian Games in Tehran, Iran.

He was a silver medalist in the 1966 Commonwealth Games in Kingston and competed in the 1968 Summer Olympics and in the 1972 Summer Olympics.

Earlier, in an interview with TOI, late actor Praveen Kumar Sobti had revealed that though acting gave him fame and money "Sports will always be his first love."

“Film industry has given me a lot. But sports will always be my first love. I still cherish those moments. when you stand on the podium, with the medal hanging around your neck, it is an incredible feeling. Nothing can beat that. That is something no one can take from a sports person," he had said.

Reel Life Bheema had dreamt of taking his sport to next level by winning Olympics but couldn't and missed a medal for his cabinet.

"I have medals in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games but couldn't win an Olympic Medal. It was a dream which was left unfulfilled."

