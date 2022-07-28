Pratik Gandhi, Hansal Mehta Team Up Again For New Web Series 'Gandhi' | Details

Pratik Gandhi and Hansal Mehta are set to team up again for a new series 'Gandhi'. After the huge success of Scam 1992 and Modern Love Mumbai, the duo reunite for this new series. Pratik will essay the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the show and Hansal Mehta will direct it. The release date and other star cast are not announced yet. Pratik took to Instagram to announce the news and expressed his excitement about working with his team.

Sharing the news, Pratik wrote, "I can’t be happier than this. I couldn't have asked for a better team. Can't wait to get started!"

Pratik further revealed, "We are collaborating, again! Hansal Mehta to direct our most ambitious show - Gandhi. The multi-season show is based on books by the historian Ramachandra Guha. Our CEO Sameer Nair is reuniting with Siddhartha Basu after 22 years of the cult show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Basu will play a significant role as a historical & creative consultant."

Director Hansal Mehta said that he wants to make the series true-to-life, which will be supported by Ramchandra Guha's book. "When you speak of a historic and iconic figure like Mahatma Gandhi, there is already a great deal of responsibility on you as a filmmaker. Our vision with the series is to make it as true-to-life as possible and supported by Ramachandra Guha's work, we are confident and enthusiastic that we will bring audiences something to remember."

He added, "With a common vision for this ambitious narrative, I am excited to kickstart a new journey, yet again with Sameer and the team of Applause."

"The making of Gandhi will be an emotional experience, and when a series of this magnitude and importance is made, it needs people who truly believe in its import. With Hansal's directorial vision, Pratik's delicately nuanced performance and Siddhartha Basu joining the creative process, we are excited to bring Gandhi's, and India's journey, to a global audience," said Producer Sameer Nair in a statement.

Pratik rose to fame with SonyLIV's original series 'Scam 1992', which was a massive hit. The series was directed by Hansal Mehta. Later, the duo reunited for one episode of Modern Love Mumbai.