Prateik Babbar Says Some 'Nonsense' Films Became Box Office Success After Pandemic

PRATEIK Babbar is busy these days with the latest OTT releases. After the third season of Four More Shots Please, the actor will be seen in India Lockdown. Recently, during the promotions of India Lockdown, the actor opened up about the box office scenarios after COVID-19. The Dhobi Ghat actor further said that some nonsense films were box office successes.

Prateik and his co-star Shweta Basu Prasad talked about how the audience’s preferences have changed after the pandemic. Shweta said, "The last two years have filtered the audience’s palette as well."

To this Prateik said, "Definitely, the palette has filtered, but I feel like it’s a 50-50."

“I don’t want to take films or actors’ names, but films, in my opinion, which shouldn’t have worked, those which have been not been bakwas but just nonsense films, aaj kal woh bhi box office pe fatt rahin hain," he added.

Indian Lockdown will release on Zee5 on December 2. The movie is produced by Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios, Bhandarkar Entertainment and Pranav Jain’s PJ Motions Pictures.

"This film narrates stories of ordinary people from across India and what they went through in the lockdown imposed due to the corona pandemic. We at ZEE5 believe in and always strive to bring forth path-breaking content which is relatable yet engaging and this film truly encapsulates all that and more," said Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India.

"'India Lockdown' is just that. It has a very relevant story, and everyone shall identify with it in one way or another as no one is a stranger to the pandemic. Madhur Bhandarkar is a master storyteller, and we are happy to associate with him and such content-driven cinema," Jayantilal Gada said.

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, India Lockdown stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar and Prakash Belawadi in the lead role. India Lockdown will portray the lives of four different people during the COVID-19 lockdown.