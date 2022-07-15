  • News
Pratap Pothen, Famous South Actor-Director Passes Away At 69

Popular south actor-director Pratap Pothen passed away on Friday. The actor was found dead at his Chennai Flat. Read to know more.

Fri, 15 Jul 2022
Image Credits: @saloon_kada/Twitter

Renowned actor-director Pratap Pothen passed away in Chennai on Friday. He was 69. The famous personality had worked in multiple regional language films. He was found dead in his apartment in Chennai.

As per the report in The News Minute, the famous actor was dead at his flat in Kilpauk, Chennai. As per police officials, the actor died due to natural death. Further, an investigation will be made into his death in order to get more information.

The police have cordoned off the area as a large number of film personalities are expected to arrive to pay their last respects.

Pratap began his career with Malayalam movies. The first film Pratap did was with the legendary director Bharathan. Later he appeared in movies like Aavaram, Thakara, and Lorry.

Pratap gained massive popularity in Tamil cinemas with movies such as Moodupani, Varumayin Niram Sivappu, and Panneer Pushpangal. Later his career took a turn when he stepped in the direction. He began directing films in the 1980s, and the first film he directed was Meendum Oru Kathal Kathai, which won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director.

As soon as the news of his death surfaced online, several fans and other celebs were shocked and expressed their grief. Pratap acted in over 100 movies including Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu as well as Hindi.

Take a look here:

Some of the last films that Pratap acted in were CBI 5: The Brain and the upcoming Mohanlal directorial Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.

