Pratap Pothen, Famous South Actor-Director Passes Away At 69

Renowned actor-director Pratap Pothen passed away in Chennai on Friday. He was 69. The famous personality had worked in multiple regional language films. He was found dead in his apartment in Chennai.

As per the report in The News Minute, the famous actor was dead at his flat in Kilpauk, Chennai. As per police officials, the actor died due to natural death. Further, an investigation will be made into his death in order to get more information.

The police have cordoned off the area as a large number of film personalities are expected to arrive to pay their last respects.

Pratap began his career with Malayalam movies. The first film Pratap did was with the legendary director Bharathan. Later he appeared in movies like Aavaram, Thakara, and Lorry.

Pratap gained massive popularity in Tamil cinemas with movies such as Moodupani, Varumayin Niram Sivappu, and Panneer Pushpangal. Later his career took a turn when he stepped in the direction. He began directing films in the 1980s, and the first film he directed was Meendum Oru Kathal Kathai, which won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director.

As soon as the news of his death surfaced online, several fans and other celebs were shocked and expressed their grief. Pratap acted in over 100 movies including Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu as well as Hindi.

So disheartened. Heartbreaking. Lost a very good friend,a wonderful human being, a great technician n actor n funniest guy ever, #PratapPothen this morning. Had the privilege to work with him in few films. Hope you are finally in peace PP. You will be missed terribly.#RIP 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/zSVIVbGm2F — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) July 15, 2022

Popular Tamil/Malayalam Actor/Director #PratapPothen is no more.. He passed away this morning in Chennai.. He was 69..



May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/pnfzzOMM2V — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 15, 2022

Shocked to hear the passing away of actor and director #PratapPothen (70) at his Chennai residence today.#RIPPratapPothen pic.twitter.com/KACDA6Sfo2 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 15, 2022

RIP Pratap Pothen. Actor and Director. So many memorable roles underplayed to perfection. Om Shanti.#Pratappothen — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) July 15, 2022

RIP Legendary Actor #PratapPothen 🥀



Prominently Acted & Directed Both Tamil & Malayalam Movies👏🏽



Commonly Known For his Role in #Padikathavan as Dad(Tension Tension)♥️ pic.twitter.com/Kb2VOAVh2p — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) July 15, 2022

RIP #PratapPothen



Famous Malayalam and Tamil actor.

One of the lead heroes of early 80s Tamil films.

Director of several movies including the #KamalHaasan𓃵 Blockbuster #VetriVizha

His performance in Moodupani, Varumaiyin Niram Sivappu, Nenjathai Killadhe are unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/Z3O7WR1gx1 — ıllıllı⭐🌟 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐚 🌟⭐ıllıllı (@Mass_Maharaja) July 15, 2022

Some of the last films that Pratap acted in were CBI 5: The Brain and the upcoming Mohanlal directorial Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.