Prakash Raj Supports Richa Chadha Over 'Galwan' Tweet, Calls Akshay Kumar 'Less Relevant To Nation'

Famous actor Prakash Raj, on Friday, condemned Akshay Kumar for commenting on Richa Chadha's controversial tweet involving comment about the 2020 Galwan clash, in which several Indian Army soldiers died. He took to Twitter and wrote, " Didn't expect this from you @akshaykumar..having said that @RichaChadha is more relevant to our country than you sir. #justasking." Via his tweet, he also commented that Richa Chadha is more relevant to India than Akshay Kumar.

Didn’t expect this from you @akshaykumar ..having said that @RichaChadha is more relevant to our country than you sir. #justasking https://t.co/jAo5Sg6rQF — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Prakash Raj in a separate tweet wrote, "Yes we stand with you @RichaChadha… we understand what you meant."

Yes we stand with you @RichaChadha … we understand what you meant https://t.co/2ehUx2v46Y — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 25, 2022

The tweet had written more controversy over it soon after Prakash Raj's comment, and fans and netizens started slamming the actor. Many users said that they shouldn't have backed Richa while others termed him as anti-national. Twitter was abuzz with several reactions, see some here:

This is what Prakash Raj deserves for attacking Akshay Kumar over his tweet condemning Richa Chadha for her Galwan jibe pic.twitter.com/M9Pk6RMC1Y — Conjectural Truth (@sarkarstix) November 26, 2022

A spineless and coward man like you can stand with another spineless and coward @RichaChadha only. Akshay ji stand has forced you all shameless, sick agents to tweet like this to show your frustration and fear. — Nishant🇮🇳 (@iNishant4) November 25, 2022

I was in ultimate doubt which side I have to take in this matter ,

Now Prakash raj comes in support of Richa Chadha ,

Now its clear for me that Richa chadha is on the wrong side . — Ravinder Kumar Gujjar (@RKTanwar6) November 25, 2022

Prakash raj ji you guys don't leave any chance to show your real colour.

We are proud of @akshaykumar sir. For whatever noble work he has done for India. — Amit yadav (@Amitameyadav) November 26, 2022

Previously, Akshay took to Twitter to call out Richa and shared a screenshot of her comment. Along with the photo, he attached his statement that read, "Hurts to see this. Nothing should ever make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain."

Richa Chadha, on Wednesday, reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute any orders on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Lt General Dwivedi's statement was made with reference to the Defence Minister's previous address in which he reiterated New Delhi's resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their land and homes back. Lt General Dwivedi said, "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it."

Sharing the statement, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Galwan says hi." As soon as she tweeted this, all hell broke loose on social media and people started to slam her for allegedly insulting the army by talking about the 2020 clash between India and China.

On Thursday, Richa issued an apology statement through a tweet.

Richa wrote, "Even though it can never be my intention in the least if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in the 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood."

She added, "A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me."