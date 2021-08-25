New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Known for his villianous roles in movies like Singham and Wanted, veteran actor Prakash Raj recently shared pictures on his social media handle celebrating his 11th anniversary with his wife Pony Verma. These beautiful pictures are viral on internet and shows how this celebration is unique and different. Prakash Raj and his wife, for celebrating their 11 years of togetherness got married again and the one who made it happen is their son Vedhant.

Sharing his pictures on twitter he wrote, "We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it."

We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it 😍😍😍. Family moments #bliss pic.twitter.com/Vl29VlDQb4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

In another post the actor shared a picture of his wedding in 2010 and wrote. "It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night .. thank you, my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co-traveller in our life together."

The actor and his wife can be seen sharing some heart filled moments with each other in the post. His son Vedhant seems happy as he witnessed the marriage of his parents. Clearly this initimate celebration of this family is too joyful to look at.

Pony Verma is a choreographer and while choreographing a song on film set, she met with Prakash.Veteran actor Prakash Raj and she got married in 2010 in a small and initmate ceremony.For unversed, Pony Verma is second wife of Prakash Raj and his first wife Lalitha Kumari and him got divorced in 2009.

Earlier, Prakash Raj got injured while shooting for a movie but now has recovered and is ready to work again. Sharing a update about his health the actor said, "The devil is back... successful surgery... thank you dear friend Dr #guruvareddy and thank you all for your love n prayers.. back in action soon."

On the work front, Prakash Raj is shooting for Mani Ratnam's upcoming project. He will be seen in Kannada blockbuster Movie K.G.F Chapter 2 helmed by Prasanth Neel, also he has been confirmed for Dhanush's next venture.

Posted By: Ashita Singh