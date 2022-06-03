New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: South's superstar Prabhas has given back-to-back super hits including Sahoo and Radhe Shyam. Not only in the south industry but the actor is also being widely loved across India for his amazing performance in the films. The actor has a bunch of films in his pipeline, and both these films — Salaar and Adipurush — are among the big-budget films. Salaar is helmed by Prashanth Neel, whereas by Prashanth Neel.

Talking about the shoot of the film then, shooting for Salaar has been completed, whereas Adipurush reportedly finished shooting and is in the post-production stage. Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for the actor to drop a glimpse of the film and were disappointed that the shooting of the film had not been completed for months. Even now, it seems like fans have to wait a little longer to catch a glimpse of the first look poster of Adipurush.

As per the media report, the makers of the film have planned to unveil the poster on October 23, which is also Prabhas’ birthday. As soon as the news went online, fans couldn't keep calm as now they know the release date of Adipurush First Look. However, fans are a little disappointed to see that they still have to wait 5 months.

Meanwhile, the film Adipurush is set to be one of the biggest films for Prabhas as his career-wise with a budget of Rs 500 crore, making it more expensive than the Bahubali films.

“Adipurush is made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. For that film, we know that the opening will be giant with a houseful board across. So, we will try to optimize the demand for the film by going ahead with blockbuster pricing. We know people will come to see it irrespective of pricing as it is a one of its kind of event cinema, and there is only limited capacity,” Bhushan Kumar was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

The film Adipurush is a retelling of the Ramayana and also features Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen