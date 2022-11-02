Prabhas-Starrer ‘Adipurush’ To Now Release On THIS Date, Avert Clash With Thalapathy Vijay And Ajith Kumar

Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ has been making headlines ever since the first trailer of the film was released. The film, which was slated for release on January 12, 2023 has reportedly been postponed by the makers.

‘Adipurush’ was to be released on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, but with several other South films releasing on the same date, the makers seem to have made their mind to push the release to a later date. According to reports, the producers are now eyeing a solo release for Om Raut’s magnum opus.

South superstars Chiranjeevi, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Balakrishna were all eyeing the January window to release their films, which put the makers of ‘Adipurush’ in a spot. And now, according to a report in Tollywood.net, the Prabhas-starrer will be released in theaters on 30th March 2023.

If the news turns out to be true, ‘Adipurush’ will get the perfect release date on the occasion of Rama Navami. The movie will also have chances of getting a solo release.

Also starring Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles, ‘Adipurush’ has been helmed by National Award winning director Om Raut.

According to a press release, ‘Adipurush’ focuses on Prabhas’ character Raghava, who travels to Lanka with his sena, including Laxman and Hanuman to rescue his wife Janaki from the clutches of Lankesh, who kidnapped her.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be seen in ‘Salaar.’ The film also stars Shruti Haasan and has been helmed by ‘KGF’ franchise fame director Prashanth Neel.

Prabhas will then pair up with ‘Pathaan’ star Deepika Padukone for the first time in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Project K’. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, Prabhas also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ in his kitty and will also be seen in ‘RRR’ producer DVV Danayya’s supernatural action-thriller.