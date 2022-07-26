Prabhas-Starrer 'Adipurush' To Clash With Chiranjeevi's 'Mega 154' In January 2023

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Adipurush' is one of the most awaited films and has been hitting the headlines ever since its announcement. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on Jan 12, 2023. Adipurush will clash with Megastar Chiranjeevi's film 'Mega 154'. Both the movie are high-budgeted and involves big stars.

Mega 154 director KS Ravindra announced the release date on Twitter. He wrote, "This time its going to be a MEGA festival! Make way for MASS MOOLA VIRAT for this Sankranthi 2023. Can’t hold my eagerness to witness the MASS Euphoria of MY HERO @KChiruTweets garu on the big screens with my film #Mega154. #Mega154ForSankranthi".

In the poster, Chiranjeevi can be seen holding an anchor in the rain. The movie is tentatively titled Mega 154. The movie also stars Shruti Haasan in the lead role.

Talking about Adipurush, the movie will be directed by Om Raut. Sharing the poster, Om Raut wrote, "#Adipurush Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on 12th Jan 2023."

His film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior recently won National Award, starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Saif will be seen as Lankesh while Prabhas as Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. Adipurush will release in theatres on January 12, 2023, and the pan-India project will hit the big screens in 3D. Meanwhile, the fans have been demanding to see Prabhas' first look. However, the makers have not shared further details about the films. On the occasion of Ram Navmi, Om Raut shared some fan-made posters of the film.

Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam, which was not successful at the box office. The movie also starred Pooja Hegde. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Acharya, which also failed at the box office. The movie also starred Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde.