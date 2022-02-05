New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the much-awaited Indian films Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is creating a heavy buzz on social media. Indian period romantic drama, helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar is soon going to release on March 11, 2022, and its songs have already become a big hit in the music industry. Set in Europe of the 1970s, the film is touted to be one of its kind and will release in two languages, Hindi and Telugu. However, before the film hits the box office, the makers have earned a whopping digital deal.

As per a report in News18.com, "the satellite and digital rights for all languages of the film which is scheduled to release on March 11 have been sold for a whopping Rs 250 crore, making it one of the biggest deals in Indian cinema. The South Indian versions—Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada—will be shown on ZEE5, while the Hindi version will be released on Netflix," a source was quoted saying.

Well, this is not the first time news around Radhe Shyam's digital release has hit the headlines. Earlier, it was reported that a leading OTT platform had offered Rs 400 crore to the makers to release the movie directly on their streaming platform.

Talking about the film, Prabas essays the role of Vikramaditya, who falls head over heels in love with Prerana (Pooja Hegde), what happens next is what the film is all about. Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on January 14, but due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the nation, the makers decided to postpone the release. The film is produced by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies and T-Series.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv