New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is all to premiere on our TV screens. The blockbuster film will be premiered at Zee Cinema on April 24, at 12 noon. The film is a love story between two characters – Vikramaditya and Prerana. The film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and the shooting of the film was done in Italy. The film is a romantic drama which made a lot of noise on the big screens.

Big B of the Bollywood industry, Amitabh Bachchan, has lent his voice to the film. The movie also stars Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Priyadarshi, Krishnam Raju, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

Meanwhile, the main lead of the film Prabhas, has said that is eagerly waiting for the viewers' reaction who will watch the film on TV.

"'Radhe Shyam' is definitely a film that is meant to grace families with a good time. I am looking forward to seeing the reactions of the audience as the fascinating plotline of 'Radhe Shyam' leaves them wondering and wanting for more," Prabhas was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS.

"'Radhe Shyam' is more than just a star-crossed love story, it really challenges you to think beyond your faith and beliefs in soulmates. The fact that it was in the making for 3 years, seeing it all happen on the screens made it all worthwhile," he added.

The film was released in theatres on March 11, 2022. After the theatrical release, 'Radhe Shyam' in Hindi is coming on Zee Cinema on April 24 at 12 noon.

The film has already made its digital premiere. Radhe Shyam was released on April 1st on Amazon prime videos.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film earned 191.14 crore in the first week. Meanwhile, the film was bankrolled by UV Creations.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen