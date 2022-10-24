Prabhas’ Fans Burst Crackers Inside A Movie Theatre As They Celebrate His 43rd Birthday; Watch Viral Video

Superstar Prabhas celebrated his 43rd birthday on October 23. Fans of the ‘Baahubali’ star took to the streets of South India and marked their idol’s birthday by dancing and cutting cakes.

A video from Andhra Pradesh has been going viral on social media, wherein the fans of Prabhas are celebrating his birthday inside a movie theater.

Taking to his social media account, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared the video on his Twitter handle. “No it’s not Diwali celebration ..It’s the madness of #Prabhas fans are celebrating by burning a theater while his film is running on the screen,” wrote the ‘Sarkar’ director on his Twitter.

No it’s not Diwali celebration ..It’s the madness of #Prabhas fans celebrating by burning a theatre while his film is running on the screen pic.twitter.com/lbYje0t356 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 23, 2022

According to a report in NDTV, a special movie screening for Prabhas’ film was held at the Venkatramana theater in the West Godavari district to celebrate the ‘Adipurush’ star's 43rd birthday. The theater could be seen filled up with smoke and fire as fans celebrated Prabhas’ birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will soon be seen in his mythological film, ‘Adipurush’. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles and will be directed by Om Raut.

Recently, the makers of the film released another poster of the film with the caption, “Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shree Ram. #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D! @actorprabhas #SaifAliKhan @kritisanon @mesunnysingh #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @shivchanana @manojmuntashir @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @retrophiles1 @uvcreationsofficial @officialadipurush @uppalapatipramod #Vamsi.”

Prabhas will also star in ‘Salaar’. The movie also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran and will release in September 2023. The film will be helmed by ‘KGF’ fame filmmaker Prashant Neel.

Opening up about working with Prashant and Prithviraj, Prashant said, “Being a superstar of the Malayalam industry, he has a huge fan base who will be truly mesmerised to see him playing such a huge character on the screen. It was an amazing experience to direct two great actors like Prithviraj and Prabhas together in the film,” quoted a report in PTI.

He will also star in ‘Project K’ alongside Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. The film will be helmed by Nag Ashwin.