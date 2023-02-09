Prabhas has a bunch of films lined up and is busy these days completing his projects. As per the reports, the Baahubali star is suffering from some health issues and is on rest on the doctor's advice. It has also been reported that Prabhas has cancelled the shoot to focus on his health for a few days.

According to reports, doctors advised the actor to take complete rest after he was suffering from high temperature. He will get back to work soon after feeling better.

Earlier, some rumours of Prabhas getting engaged to Kriti surfaced on social media. Prabhas' team finally reacted to these rumours and called them 'false'.

According to ETimes, Prabhas' team dismissed the rumours of him getting engaged to Kriti Sanon. "Prabhas and Kriti are just friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true." a close associate from Prabhas' team was quoted as saying by ETimes.

The fuel to the dating rumours was added after Varun Dhawan hinted about Kriti Sanon's dating life on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa stage while promoting Bhediya.

But Kriti dismissed these rumours quickly and wrote, "It is neither Pyaar, no PR... our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter leads to some howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date- let me burst your bubble. The rumours are baseless."

On the work front, Prabhas is currently working sci-fi film 'Project K' which also stars Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan. Project K is a science fiction thriller film, which will be made on a high budget. Earlier, it was reported that the movie will be made on a high budget as it is a science fiction film. It will be directed by Nag Ashwin.

Prabhas will be soon seen in Adipurush, which is based on the epic saga of Ramayana. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Adipurush is a pan-India film and will release in several languages including--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.