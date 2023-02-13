Prabhas Didn't Charge A Single Penny From Filmmaker Maruthi For 'Raja Deluxe' | Here's Why

South superstar Prabhas is one of the biggest actors in Indian cinema giving some blockbuster films in his career. The actor also has a line of big-budget films in his kitty from 'Adipurush' to 'Project K', the actor is unstoppable.

Amid his other professional commitments, the actor has now signed a Telugu drama with filmmaker Maruthi, titled 'Raja Deluxe.' However, according to a report in Pinkvilla, the actor has not charged a single penny for the film.

As per the report, Prbhas has charged zero remuneration for his film 'Raja Deluxe' to avoid pushing the film's budget beyond the limit. Prabhas is focused on generating a good profit with a limited budget for his Telugu fans, thus instead of remuneration, the actor will be seeking a share in profits.

Over his high-budget films and crores of remunerations, the actor dropping his fees to zero for his upcoming film has left his fans in shock. However, the actor or the makers of the film have not yet commented on this matter.

'Raja Deluxe' is helmed by filmmaker Maruthi and will be a perfect entertainer filled with romance, horror, and comedy. It is touted to be a horror comedy, marking Prabhas's first in this genre. It is also said that actress Malavika Mohanan is finalized to act as the female lead of the film, while actors Sreeleela and Nidhhi Agerwal will also be a part of the film.

Talking about his work front, Prabhas is riding on several horses, where he has 'Adipurush' as his upcoming release starring Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh alongside him, and also has 'Project K' with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, and 'Salaar' with Shruti Haasan in the pipeline.