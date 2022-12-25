Prabhas Commence Shoot For His Next Film; Joins The Sets Of Maruthi’s Untitled In A Casual Look | See Pic

The dominator of Tollywood superstar Prabhas has given the biggest blockbusters from his career leaving the country in awe and becoming a global icon. His iconic role as Bahubali in SS Rajamouli's 'Bahubali' series left a string of followers across the globe.

Following the latest update on his professional and personal life, people are always excited and enthralled to learn new things about the star. Recently, the actor announced his upcoming collaboration with filmmaker Maruthi for an exciting upcoming venture.

After the confirmation of the project, finally, the making of the venture set off was from the sets of the untitled venture, a leaked image of Prabhas is making rounds on the internet and has been posted by several of Prabhas' fan accounts.

In the leaked set image, Prabhas can be seen chilling on the set, sitting on a chair in a rugged casual outfit, making a conversation happen with the filmmaker Maruthi, who is right next to him. Surrounded by other cast and crew members, the set is having a low light with light men standing behind the two.

According to a report cited by Pinkvilla, the 'Munnabhai' star Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing a very important role in Prabhas' upcoming film, where the portrayal of Sanjay Dutt's character will not be negative but will be crucially important.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Maruthi's upcoming drama as per the reports of Pinkvilla will feature three lead heroines, where 'Master' famed Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar are in the line of talking.

Riddhi Kumar was last seen with Prabhas in their latest release 'Radhe Shyam' which was a blockbuster at the box office. Maruthi's untitled venture will be backed up by the People's Media Factory production, however, the cast and crew of the film and the title are yet to be disclosed.



Talking about Prabhas' work front, the 'Saaho' actor was last seen in KK. Radhakrishna Kumar's 'Radhe Shyam.' Making the headlines, the actor will soon star in Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar' opposite Shruti Hassan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Apart from that, he also has Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' opposite Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. His next release will be Om Raut's anticipated film 'Adipurush' starring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, which is inspired by the epic mythological tale of Ramayan and is set for release on June 16, 2023.