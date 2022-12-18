Prabhas Breaks Silence On His Marriage Plans Amid His Dating Rumors With Kriti Sanon | Watch

The speculations regarding megastar Prabhas' marriage have always been the talk of the town. Known to be India's biggest Pan-India superstar, he is also the most eligible bachelor in the Telugu film industry.

The 'Bahubali' star's name has been linked with actress Anushka Shetty to Kriti Sanon, but the actor has always denied the claims. However, recently on Nandamuri Balakrishna's chat show 'Unstoppable With NBK 2', Prabhas was again asked the same question regarding his love life and marriage plans.

Dodging the question on purpose and in the funniest manner possible, Balayya asked him when he will get married. Prabhas quickly came back with a witty yet hilarious reply and said, "I think I should say after Salman Khan," and laughed out loud.

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon also slammed the rumors of their relationship and wedding rumors, when Varun Dhawan started a joke about it on a reality show. Recently during the promotion of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's film 'Bhediya', Dhawan made a comment on the Adipurush actors to which she quickly swiped left.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Kriti Sanon also gave a clear clarification on her Instagram and wrote, "It's neither pyaar, nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter led to some Howl-arious rumors."

Coming back to 'Unstoppable With NBK 2', the audience will be able to witness a never seen side of the actor to which his fans will indeed be in utmost shock, where the actor will be seen openly talking about his professional and personal life.

One of the highest-paid actors in Indian Cinema, Prabhas was last seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's 'Radhe Shyam' opposite Pooja Hegde. He will next be seen in Om Raut's 'Adipurush', and also has Nag Ashwin's 'Project K', and Prashant Neel's 'Salaar' in the pipeline.'