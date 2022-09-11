Prabhas Breaks Into Tears After His Uncle Krishnam Raju's Demise | Watch

Famous politician and veteran actor Krishnam Raju passed away on Sunday morning (September 11). The politician died at the age of 82 and was an uncle of mega star Prabhas. Now, several videos of Prabhas have surfaced online where the actor can be seen shaken by the death of his uncle. The videos emerged from the late actor’s residence where Prabhas can be seen in tears.

In the video, Prabhas can be seen sobbing. Several famous faces from political and industry backgrounds were spotted at the late actor's residence to pay their respects.

The video depicts Prabhas wiping off his tears at the funeral. Further, the actor can also be seen being a shoulder of support to his family members. Another picture shows, veteran actor Chiranjeevi consoling Prabhas as extends support to him. For the unversed, Chiranjeevi and Krishnam Raju have worked together on projects.

Take a look here:

On September 11, the veteran actor took his last breath at a Hyderabad hospital. As per news agency PTI, the actor was suffering from the after-effects of Covid-19. Popular known as the Rebel Star in Telugu cinema, the actor appeared in numerous movies including Krishnaveni, Sati Savitri, Rangoon Rowdy, Dharmaatmudu, and Antima Theerpu.

Later, the veteran actor stepped into politics and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. In the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, he was elected as the Union Minister.

As soon as the news of his demise surfaced online, several renowned faces from political backgrounds and the film fraternity paid their last tribute to the actor.

Taking to social media, PM Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, and Anushka Shetty posted about him and paid their heartfelt tribute to the late actor. The veteran actor will be cremated on Monday with full state honours. Currently, his mortal remains have been kept at his house.