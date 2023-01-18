Prabhas And Prashanth Neel To Reunite For New Project Titled 'Ravanam': Report

Actor Prabhas is on fire with delivering a series of blockbusters at the box office, where the actor has stood to become every director's first choice. Currently working on his upcoming project 'Salaar' with Prashanth Neel, the duo are reuniting for another film under the production of producer Dil Raju.

Producer Dil Raju, who is basking in the success of Vijay Thalapathy's 'Varisu', made some hinting revelations about Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's upcoming project. The producer reportedly confirmed the title of the film to be 'Ravanam.'

Considering Prashanth Neel is induced in the creation of 'Salaar' with Prabhas, 'Ravanam' is likely to take some time to materialize the details of the film. According to a report of Pinkvilla, the upcoming project of the director-actor duo is likely to be an ambitious 25th project for the two.

The report also states that the star cast and the technicians and other details of the film lead up to a mythological tale that will soon be announced in the future. In an interview with TV9 South Channel, Dil Raju spilled some details revolving around the film.

Dil Raju said, "We are focusing on larger-than-life content and stories for VFX-based films are being readied. We have a story named Jatayu by Indraganti Mohana Krishna, and Vishwambara by Sailesh Kolanu of HIT-fame, and have finalized Prashanth Neel's 'Ravanam'. I'm looking forward to such stories now."

In the meantime, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are super-busy with the completion of their next release 'Salaar' which is expected to see a theatrical release by the end of 2023. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The film also features Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The 'Baahubali' star is also waiting for his upcoming release 'Adipurush' with director Om Raut, where the film is all set for its theatrical release on June 16, as is an Indian mythological film loosely based on the epic Ramayana. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in prominent roles.

Talking about the work front of Dil Raju, the producer is also backing Ram Charan and Shankar's untitled film 'RC15.' The film also stars Kiara Advani alongside Ram Charan. The duo was recently spotted in New Zealand, shooting for a song sequence.

Taking it to Ram Charan's Instagram, the actor shared the shooting wrap and stated, "And it's a wrap in New Zealand. The song and its visuals are fabulous." The film is touted to be a political drama, where the music of the film is given by S. Thaman. 'RC15' also marks the second project of Kiara Advani with Ram Charan as the duo was also seen in 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama.'

Recently, Dil Raju's latest release starring Vijay Thalapathy and Rashmika Mandanna was also released at the box office, where the film was a blockbuster entering the Rs. 100 Crore club after seven days.